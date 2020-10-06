Police and paramedics attend crash on A96 near Tyrebagger

Emergency services were earlier called to a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Tyrebagger.
The crash, at the Tyrebagger junction on the Aberdeen to Inverness road, was reported at 6.50pm with the westbound carriageway affected.
An ambulance was in attendance however no injuries were reported.
The road has since reopened.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe