Police and MOD to carry out firearms training near north-east oil terminal

Police Scotland and the Ministry of Defence will be carrying out a joint training exercise in the north-east.

The firearms training will take place near St Fergus Gas Terminal this week.

During the exercise residents nearby may hear gun fire.

However, officers have said only blank ammunition will be used, and there is no need for alarm.

The exact time and date of the training has not been released, however police say it will take place for ” a maximum period of two hours on any one day”.

Anyone with concerns can contact Police Scotland on 101.