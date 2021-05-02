Police and lifeboat involved in search for missing Moray man

Police, coastguard and lifeboat teams are searching the Moray coast for a man who was reported missing in the area yesterday.

James Thomson, 25, was last seen on Young Street in Burghead at around 11pm.

The Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (MIRO) lifeboat and 18 coastguard officers are assisting police with the search, with a helicopter also standing by.

A spokesman for the police said: “Officers are carrying out searches in the Burghead area, following the report of a missing man.

“James Thomson, 25, was last seen in the Young Street area at around 11pm on Saturday, 1 May. There are concerns for his wellbeing and enquiries to trace him are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1405 of 2 May.”

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “The MIRO lifeboat is still doing a shoreline search between Findhorn and Hopeman.

“We have 18 coastguard officers searching on the shore, and we are possibly looking to task a helicopter to help in the search.”