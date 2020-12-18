Police and fire service called to three-vehicle crash on north-east road

Officers are in attendance at a three-vehicle crash near a north-east town.
The collision, on the A952 Mintlaw to Aberdeen road, happened shortly before 9am.
A police spokeswoman confirmed they officers were called to the scene, with fire crews requested to assist.
A spokesman for the fire service said: “We got the call from the ambulance service at 9.10am of a three-vehicle crash with people trapped in the cars.
“We sent two appliances from Peterhead, one from Ellon and a heavy rescue unit from North Anderson Drive.”
He added all people were out of the vehicles by the time the appliances arrived, with crews making the vehicles safe.
