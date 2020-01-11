Police and council join forces to crackdown on speeding on Aberdeen road

Police and council staff are to work together in a bid to curb speeding on a major Aberdeen road.

The speed limit on North Deeside Road was reduced to 30mph last year but the change has failed to have the desired effect, with concerns remaining over the speed of traffic.

Now Police Scotland and Aberdeen City Council plan to work together in an attempt to tackle the problem.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have been carrying out speed surveys on the A93 North Deeside Road and the data collected will be shared with Police Scotland.

“To encourage compliance with speed limits, we will, from time to time, deploy electronic signs that display an approaching vehicle’s speed in combination with a message to slow down when exceeding 30mph.

“We will install several electronic signs on North Deeside Road for a period in the spring, for this purpose.”

In a report submitted to community councils in the area, police said: “We are aware of some speeding concerns in relation to the North Deeside Road and have been conducting patrols, as well as liaising with the city council, who propose to conduct speed surveys on this route during early 2020.”

Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton said: “Some residents have raised concerns that despite the speed being reduced to 30mph on the entire length of the North Deeside Road many drivers would appear to be exceeding the limit.

“There are plans that ACC, working with Police Scotland, will arrange to gather the speed of traffic using specialist equipment, which will allow them to decide what else can/needs to be done.”