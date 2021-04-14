Police and coastguard teams search River Lossie for missing pensioner Ronald Kemp

Police and coastguard teams were seen searching the River Lossie on Wednesday afternoon after a pensioner went missing earlier this week.

Ronald Kemp was seen in the Kingsmills Bridge area of Elgin at around 2.20pm on Monday on his blue electric bike, which had two saddlebags.

The 74-year-old, from Lhanbryde, is described as 6ft with grey hair. He was wearing a dark winter jack, jeans and black boots.

Members of the coastguard and police officers were seen combing a path close to the River Lossie in the town as part of the search effort.

A spokeswoman for police said: “Officers searched a path from Lanbride to Cooper Park today as part of enquiries to trace Ronald Kemp.”

Police are asking anyone with information on Mr Kemp’s whereabouts to call 101.