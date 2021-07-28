Police and ambulance called to one-vehicle crash on AWPR

Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle road crash on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The incident happened earlier this morning on the section of the road between Kingswells and Craibstone.

Both police and ambulance are in attendance.

The road is not currently blocked, but drivers are urged to be cautious in the area.

Road is NOT currently blocked but please be cautious at this location while Police and Ambulance attend to the vehicle and occupant. https://t.co/PGxxRztK6Z — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 28, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, 28 July, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on the AWPR northbound near the Kingswells junction.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.