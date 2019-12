Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on a north-east industrial estate.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Enterprise Drive in Westhill at around 12pm following the collision.

It is not believed to be serious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around a 12pm to Enterprise Drive in Westhill to a one-vehicle crash.

“Ambulance are also in attendance.”

