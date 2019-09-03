Police and air ambulance called to north-east road after two-vehicle collision

Police and an air ambulance have been called to a north-east road after a two-vehicle collision.

According to police, the collision happened at around 3.30pm on the A92 just west of Montrose close to the junction of the A934.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the two vehicles involved were a campervan and a car.

“Two people who were in the car managed to self extricate by the time fire crews had arrived. Two people were inside the campervan, though they were not trapped. They were waiting the arrival of paramedics,” said an SFRS spokesman.

He added: “Three appliances attended – one from Montrose, one from Brechin and one from Arbroarth – and the stop message came through at 5.06pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two vehicles were involved. Emergency services are still on scene.

“An air ambulance was called to the scene. We do not have any further details at this time,”

Drivers are being urged to follow diversions and Stagecoach is diverting its buses.