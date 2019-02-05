Police advise football fans to avoid roadworks at harbour area while travelling to Aberdeen v Rangers match tomorrow night

Police have issued advice for football fans in advance of Aberdeen v Rangers football match tomorrow night.

Police officers, along with partners, are preparing to welcome thousands of football fans to Aberdeen and the city centre, Pittodrie, Aberdeen beach and Seaton areas are expected to be busier than usual.

As a result of this, fans heading to the stadium are being asked to plan their journeys in advance and allow themselves plenty of extra time to get to Pittodrie.

A police statement said: “Supporters should be aware that there is emergency work ongoing at Virginia Street, Market Street and Guild Street in the harbour area of Aberdeen. Supporters are therefore strongly advised to avoid the harbour area and to use alternative routes.”

Match Commander Superintendent Richard Craig is encouraging everyone planning to watch the game either at Pittodrie stadium, a licensed premises or in their home to enjoy the match but to behave responsibly.

He said: “Anyone who becomes involved in disorder or acts of violence will be dealt with robustly.

“It is well-documented that drinking too much alcohol can lead you to become more vulnerable to becoming involved in crime either as a victim or perpetrator. I am urging supporters to behave responsibly and be aware that if you’re drunk you won’t be allowed entry to the stadium and you’ll miss the match.

“Additional officers will be on duty across the north-east and within the stadium on Wednesday and they will be supported by specialist resources. Our officers are extremely experienced in policing football matches and will be able to offer you assistance should you need it.

“We are here to ensure the safety and security of all supporters attending the game and minimise disruption to the local community.

“Officers would like to remind the public that those entering Pittodrie will be closely monitored for possession of alcohol or pyrotechnics of any kind. It is a condition of entry to the ground that fans allow themselves to be searched and those who refuse will be turned away by the club.”

“We will be implementing policing operations throughout the evening, including spot checks on buses and coaches travelling to the game.

Superintendent Craig added: “Pyrotechnics are extremely dangerous and endanger the safety of those around you as well as your own safety. We will take action, you will be arrested.

“The match is undoubtedly a big event and we are looking forward to it. Most importantly enjoy the football and stay safe.”