Poker player wins £48,000 at Aberdeen casino

One lucky Aberdeen poker player has walked away with more than £48,000.

An unnamed winner won a massive £48,452.21 playing Three Card Poker Stud side bet at the Grosvenor Casino in the city centre.

The game, priced at £1 per bet, allows players to win either a major or minor jackpot.

Igor Zydek, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen, said: “We’re thrilled to have a jackpot winner with our new Grosvenor Three Card Poker Stud progressive side bet.

“We hope we can get many more players from Aberdeen walking away with the jackpot.”