Poker player wins £48,000 at Aberdeen casino

One lucky Aberdeen poker player has walked away with more than £48,000.

An unnamed winner won a massive £48,452.21 playing Three Card Poker Stud side bet at the Gosvenor Casino in the city centre.

The game, priced at £1 per bet, allows players to win either a major or minor jackpot. The major jackpot of £113,000 is still to be won.

Igor Zydek, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen said: “We’re thrilled to have a jackpot winner with our new Grosvenor Three Card Poker Stud progressive side bet.

“We’ve heard news of many other Grosvenor Casino customers winning the jackpot in Scotland so it’s great to be part of the good news with a winner of our own in Aberdeen.

“We love to see people enjoying our gaming area and having a big win like this creates a really exciting buzz around the new additions to the casino.

“We hope we can get many more players from Aberdeen walking away with the jackpot!”