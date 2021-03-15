Poetry competition launched in memory of Aberdeen wordsmith

A new international poetry competition has been launched in memory of a late Aberdeen-based bard.

The Gerard Rochford Poetry Prize 2021 invites writers to submit an original poem on the theme of ‘Family’.

Brought up in Worcestershire, Gerard Rochford, who died in 2019 at the age of 87, lived most of his life in his adopted home city Aberdeen, where he was a distinguished professor and psychotherapist.

The contest has been organised by the Mist and Mountain Creative Residency in collaboration with Gerard Rochford’s literary executors.

The overall winner will receive £150 and a large, bespoke commemorative plate, courtesy of Campbeltown Pottery, with an excerpt of Gerard Rochford’s poetry while two runners up will each receive small commemorative plates and £50.

Dr Wayne Price, senior lecturer in creative writing at Aberdeen University will pick the winner.

He said: “I am honoured to judge the Gerard Rochford Poetry Prize 2021. Gerard was a highly accomplished poet, whose writings reflected a broad hinterland of experience, exploring human relationships, wildlife and politics.

“He was always generous with his time and advice too, nurturing and encouraging others to express themselves, write creatively and get into print.

“Hosting a competition in his name is an ideal way to acknowledge his achievements while promoting new poetry and poets as Gerard so often did in his lifetime.”

Gerard’s work was widely published in newspapers, influential online magazines, chapbooks and poetry collections.

The closing date for entries to the Gerard Rochford Poetry Prize 2021 is June 30 and winners will be announced on September 1.

For more information about the competition visit https://bit.ly/2OiwoBb or https://bit.ly/2OJYt43