Poems about the future of Aberdeen sought for new project

Budding Aberdeen poets are being asked to share their hopes and dreams for the city in the future as part of a new project.

Aberdeen City Libraries are running the Poem to Future Aberdeen project, which will form part of their Book Week Scotland (BWS) celebrations later this year.

Over the coming weeks, residents of all ages are invited to share their hopes and dreams for the city in the future.

Using these community contributions as the inspiration for the poem, the library service is working with local poet Sheena Blackhall who has been commissioned to create the final poem

It will be ready for presenting as part of BWS in November, where it will be displayed around the city.

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener for Aberdeen City Council, said: “This a great idea and a fantastic opportunity for our budding poets to share their hopes and aspirations for Aberdeen’s future across the city.

“In recent years we have seen our children, via the Imagineers project as part of the Scottish Children’s Parliament describe their wishes and dreams for a future Aberdeen and now Aberdonians of all ages and all walks of life can join them.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested and feeling creative, to get in touch and take part in this celebratory civic project”.

People can get involved by sharing a few words about their hopes and dreams for Aberdeen in the future.

Contributions should be emailed by Sunday September 13 to libraryevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk