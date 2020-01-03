Plus-size retailer submits plans for Aberdeen shopping centre store

Talks are ongoing between a plus-size retailer and bosses at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Fashion retail chain Yours Clothing, which sells clothes and accessories for women in sizes 14 to 36, has applied for a building warrant for the site currently occupied by clothing retailer Bonmarche in the Bon Accord Centre.

Documents show the fashion store has applied to install new lighting, signage and decorations along with carrying out minor electrical works at an estimated cost of £30,000.

Craig Stevenson, manager at the Bon Accord shopping centre, said: “We always look to the future and we’re constantly in discussions with potential new retailers.

“As a centre Bon Accord and St Nicholas look to create a memorable experience for our visitors and the mix of stores we offer is very much part of this.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In November, it was announced that 30 branches of Bonmarche would shut, including the Aberdeen shop in the Bon Accord and St Nicholas Centre.

More than 200 workers across the chain face losing their jobs after administrators for the collapsed firm close the “underperforming and unsustainable” stores.

Around 285 stores will continue to trade but specialist advisory firm FRP Advisory said these would be kept under review and their future could not be guaranteed.

The Evening Express revealed earlier this week that discount retailer Poundland is making plans to open in the former Waterstones bookshop on Union Street.

A building warrant application has been made to the local authority to spend around £200,000 on an internal fit-out of the former retail unit.

The prime city centre site has been lying vacant since the national bookseller moved from the store in May 2018.

Yours Clothing could not be reached for comment.