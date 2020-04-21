Plummeting pollution levels offer Aberdeen glimpse of greener future

Campaigners say plummeting levels of air pollution in Aberdeen city centre during lockdown offer a glimpse into a greener future where vehicles are banned from certain streets.

The Air Quality In Scotland organisation claims the deserted roads “provide an opportunity to investigate what improved air quality within Scotland’s cities could look like in the future”.

Vehicles are the main source of harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide, which is monitored at various roadside points across the Granite City including on Union Street.

Comparing the first week in April 2019 to the same week this year, the experts showed the average nitrogen dioxide concentration in the city’s main thoroughfare fell from 39 micrograms per cubic meter of air to 17, a reduction of 56%.

Similar decreases have been recorded in the three other largest Scottish cities.

In February, city councillors pushed forward with plans for a public consultation to be held into the proposed low emissions zone (LEZ) where certain vehicles are banned from parts of the heart of Aberdeen or charged for entry.

George Street and Harbour councillor Dell Henricksen, who highlighted the figures, said: “This just shows what we could do – my only concern is how quickly levels will rise again when the lockdown is over.”