Plug pulled on popular north-east music festival in 2019

A popular north-east music festival has been cancelled for next year – but organisers have promised it isn’t the end of the event.

Montrose Music Festival, also known as MoFest, has brought the likes of The Beach Boys, Status Quo and Bryan Adams to the north-east town in recent years but will not take place in 2019.

Since its inception more than a decade ago the festival has become a firm favourite on the Scottish music calendar, attracting thousands of people to the seaside down.

A lack of volunteers has been cited as the reason the festival won’t be going ahead next year.

The volunteer committee, which has run the festival since 2008, said they were “taking a break”.

Anne Jenkins, chairwoman of the committee, said: “I’m afraid this year we weren’t able to get enough volunteers together to run the festival. Even if 300 people stepped forward now, I’m afraid that it would be too late to pull anything together for this year.

“In 2017 we had around 16 people on our committee and this year we were down to six.

“It was almost unworkable with that amount of people.

“We are now looking to take some time to take a break, regroup and take the year off.”

When asked if it was the end of MoFest, Anne said it would be back in 2020.

She added: “It isn’t the end. We are just planning to take the year off.

“It will allow our core group of volunteers to take some time off.

“MoFest takes over the whole town and while a lot of people love it we do understand that not everyone does and they’ll get a break this year too.”

The Hoosiers opened MoFest this year, attracting more than 12,000 people to the Angus town.

In recent years the festival has faced the prospect of cancellation.

In 2017 a fundraising campaign was launched after spiralling costs put the event in jeopardy.

The committee announced its intention to not hold a festival next year through its social media page.

However, it called for people passionate about music to help out in 2020.

Anne added: “We are looking for people with the right set of skills to come forward.”