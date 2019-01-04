Pledge to protect Aberdeen hospital workers after incidents involving knives

Police have pledged their support for workers at an Aberdeen hospital after four recent incidents, two involving knives.

Rosemount Sergeant Jonathan Le Poidevin said Aberdeen Royal Infirmary contributes heavily to the area’s crime statistics.

He said: “In October we were called to intervene when a patient assaulted some medical professionals and in November someone had a knife at the hospital.

“I am pleased to report no one was assaulted and we were able to deal with the incident with the minimum of disruption for all staff and patients.”

There were also two incidents of note in December, said Sgt Le Poidevin.

He said: “On one occasion an intoxicated female from elsewhere in Aberdeen was found in possession of a knife in her handbag.

“This was not presented at anyone but the potential is always there.

“During a different incident, some police officers were assaulted by a patient who hit one on the head with his shoe and kicked another.

“Neither officer was injured but it illustrates what hospital staff and police have to contend with.” Sgt Le Poidevin said the hospital welcomes hundreds of visitors each month without incident.

He added: “Occasions where emergency services workers are put at risk are extremely rare and those at the receiving end are rarely injured.

“We will continue to provide support to ARI to help ensure the site is a safe place for staff to work and for members of the public to attend.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman said it takes anti-social behaviour extremely seriously and will take appropriate action in all cases.