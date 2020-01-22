New Aberdeen SNP leader pledges to hold council administration to account

The new leader of the Aberdeen SNP group has been elected.

Previous group leader Stephen Flynn resigned earlier this month following his election to Westminster in the General Election.

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents the Cove, Nigg and Altens areas of the city, has now been elected as the new leader.

Councillor Jackie Dunbar will remain in her position as depute leader of the SNP group.

A former police officer, Mr Nicoll was first elected as councillor for the area in 2015.

He said: “It is a real honour to become the leader of the SNP group and one which I do not take lightly.

“The people of Aberdeen can be assured that we will continue to hold the Tory-led administration to account at every opportunity.

“A lot of it will be business as usual. Stephen set out a number of policies for the group that I will be very much looking to carry on.

“We have enjoyed success in both by-elections and in the General Election, and I hope that we will be able to continue this.

“Hopefully we can continue to deliver.”

Mr Flynn stepped down from his position on January 6 after he became an MP.

He won the race for Aberdeen South with 20,388 votes – a majority of 3,990 over Scottish Conservative candidate Douglas Lumsden.

Mr Flynn said: “The SNP council group is in very capable hands under Councillor Nicoll’s leadership and I’ve no doubt that he will build upon the SNP’s strong record in Aberdeen.

“I’ve worked side-by-side with Councillor Nicoll over the years and, with the Tory-Labour council coalition hanging by a thread, there is no better person to hold this administration to account and take the SNP council group forward.”