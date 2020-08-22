PLEASE REOPEN ABERDEEN: Council leaders issue direct plea to First Minister ahead of lockdown review

The co-leader of Aberdeen City Council has slammed the decision to keep the city in lockdown.

Douglas Lumsden revealed the local authority is still waiting for answers from the Scottish Government after asking for clarity on how low the infection rate has to be before restrictions can be lifted.

The local lockdown was extended for a third week on Wednesday after a cluster linked to a number of city bars – despite the local incident management team (IMT) recommending a partial easing.

A total of 10 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the north-east yesterday.

But despite 31 new cases being linked to a cluster at a food processing plant in Tayside in the space of 24 hours, there has been no local lockdown introduced there.

On August 4, the day before restrictions were imposed, just 15 cases were recorded.

Mr Lumsden said keeping Aberdeen locked down while not introducing restrictions elsewhere was “unfair” – and called on ministers to take the advice of health experts.

Although First Minister Nicola Stugeon has stressed that different measures have been taken for affected areas in Scotland due to there being “minimal evidence” of community transmission in Tayside.

Mr Lumsden said: “Our health experts made the point to the First Minister that things are under control and they are doing everything possible in terms of test and protect.

“We are seeing their professional judgment come through because cases are under control. Every day this week we have had lower numbers than Tayside, and it is clear the people of Aberdeen will be asking themselves why they are in lockdown and other parts of Scotland aren’t.

“We have asked four or five times now what the infection rate in the city needs to be before the lockdown can be lifted and we have never been able to get an answer from the Scottish Government.

“We are only asking for clarity on when we will be able to reopen but they have not been able to tell us.”

Mr Lumsden added: “They should be listening to the health professionals on the ground in Aberdeen and the lockdown should have been lifted when the IMT recommended. What we are seeing now is lockdown being extended when the numbers are far higher in other parts of the country.

“I don’t want to see any local lockdowns that aren’t needed because I know first-hand the harm that’s doing to our local economy. There are lots of businesses who can’t get through this.

“There is an unfairness around this lockdown. They have got medical experts on the ground – why are they not listening to them?”

The number of cases linked to the cluster which sparked the lockdown is 237.

In her daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon explained the key difference between the Aberdeen cluster and the Tayside outbreak, which began at the 2 Sisters plant in Coupar Angus, was the risk of community transmission.

She said: “Some people may be looking at Aberdeen and Coupar Angus and wondering why exactly the same approach is not being taken, and the key point is that the nature of the steps we take in different outbreaks has to depend on and be guided by the nature of the outbreak.

“The assessment of the IMT in Coupar Angus is that there is minimal evidence of community transmission in Tayside.

“That’s not something we were able to say with any confidence about the outbreak in Aberdeen.

“So as things stand, there is a clear focal point for the Coupar Angus outbreak, which was not the case in Aberdeen where the outbreak was associated with a large number of venues across the city.

“In each of these cases, and this will continue to be the case in future, we make decisions based on individual circumstances that we’re dealing with.

“In doing so, we take account of the specific risks that need to be addressed, and that is the approach we continue to take as we deal with different outbreaks in different parts of the country.”

The First Minister said she hopes to be able to set out a “firm timetable” for the lifting of restrictions tomorrow.

In response to Mr Lumsden, a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately there is no single level of infection that makes these decisions straightforward. We take into account prevalence, rate of positive tests, number of clusters and other factors. No country’s health advisers can give an infection rate that means we are able to make certain decisions in regard to lifting restrictions. There is a range of considerations about whether we can reach the conclusion that the overall situation in Aberdeen is sufficiently under control that we can start to lift the restrictions.

“As the First Minister has made clear, we recognise in particular, the impact on businesses in Aberdeen, particularly those impacted by the restrictions and required to close. That’s why we have made available a £1m grant support scheme for businesses in Aberdeen City impacted by local measures.”