‘Please know just how much we want you home’ Family of missing north-east man pleads for his return

The family of a missing north-east man has made an emotional plea for his return.

Alan Morrison, 47, was last seen on Christmas Eve and was subsequently reported missing by family members on January 11.

Searches have been ongoing for the Buckie man near his home on Lawson Place to establish his last movements and extensive inquiries are still being carried out with specialist teams focussing on the Burn of Buckie.

A statement from Alan’s family, released through Police Scotland, said: “It has been nearly one month since we last saw and spoke to Alan and it becomes harder each day to deal with the fact we don’t know where he has gone or what has happened to him.

“Alan – if you see this appeal, please know just how much we want you home.

“We would like to thank the local community for the support and help you have given us so far.

“At what is such a difficult time, please know how much it is appreciated.”

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “We continue to carry out extensive inquiries and searches to trace Alan led by specialist search teams, the dive unit and dog unit with assistance from the Police Scotland helicopter.

“We have also had invaluable support from the coastguard and RNLI which I am extremely grateful for. Alan’s family is desperate to know what has happened to him and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“I also continue to ask people who live in Buckie to check their gardens, sheds and any outbuildings if you haven’t already to make sure that Alan hasn’t taken shelter.

“In addition if you are out walking in the area please keep an eye out for any sign of activity. There is a couple of routes that he was known to take including from his home heading west towards the cemetery, and another down to the coast towards Buckie Harbour.

“Although our searches are focused on the Buckie area based on the place Alan was last seen, I would ask people living in surrounding communities like Portgordon to get in touch if you have information which could help.

“We have no confirmed sightings of Alan in Buckie since Christmas Eve and we need to our options open.”

Alan is 5ft 9in with short dark and grey receding hair and a beard. It is thought that he is wearing dark Adidas trainers, a long-sleeved dark t-shirt, navy padded jacket and may also be wearing a beanie hat and gloves.