Plea to trace golden eagle spotted flying in north-east with leg caught in trap

An appeal has been launched to help find a golden eagle spotted in the north-east with a trap on its leg.

Officers are looking to trace the raptor, which was seen flying in Crathie on Thursday.

Police have launched an investigation with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) after a tourist raised concerns for the eagle’s welfare.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact either Police Scotland or the RSPB.

Officers have released an image of the bird which shows the trap attached to its legs.

Sergeant Kim Wood said: “We would encourage anyone who has information which could help to locate this eagle to contact police on 101 or another relevant authority as soon as possible.”

The Cairngorms is the most likely place in the north-east for people to spot golden eagles in the wild.

The mountain range has been declared as an area of European importance for the bird of prey.

The bird has protected status under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and is classified as an amber-list species under the Birds of Conservation Concern review.