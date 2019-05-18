Plea to step forward and help run Aberdeen Kiltwalk

KILTWALK organisers have made a call for volunteers to put their best foot forward and help with this year’s event.

In the north-east, event organisers are expecting more than 2,500 people to take part in the fundraiser – with the longest walk setting off from Potarch and ending in Duthie Park in Aberdeen – and more volunteers are needed to support the walkers. Last year 2,200 took part in the event.

Those taking part will be raising money for a variety of charities by completing one of three treks: The Mighty Stride, Big Stroll or Wee Wander.

Kiltwalk event and volunteer manager Rosie Strain said the volunteers, known as Kilties, were the “backbone” of the popular fundraiser.

She said: “The volunteers help us raise millions for charity and causes across Scotland by supporting our Kiltwalk heroes through their 26, 15 or five-mile walk.

“There are load of roles to select from including Carnival Kilties, who keep our walkers’ motivation high, and Lead Bike Kilties, who lead out the walks and provide vital information to the Kiltwalk control room.

“Kilties volunteers also generate funds for their local chosen charities by simply taking part.

“For every hour volunteered, Kilties generate £1.40 that is then donated to their choice of charity thanks to Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation, who underwrite the Kiltwalk events.”

The longest walk, The Mighty Stride, requires participants to walk the 26 miles from Potarch Green to the Granite City.

The Big Stroll is a total of 15 miles from Crathes Castle to Duthie Park.

The Wee Wander, which is the shortest of the walks, is a total of five miles and begins at Camphill School and ends at the park, at the Kiltwalk Village, where there is entertainment.

Those under the age of five can walk for free.

Last year the fundraising walk raised a total of £381,749 with £151,149 added by the Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation, which backs the event, allowing for a total of £532,898 raised for north-east causes.

Participants can choose any charity to raise funds for, with advice and sponsorship forms available at thekiltwalk.co.uk/events/aberdeen