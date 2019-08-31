Plea to parents to support fundraiser at Aberdeen community centre

The boss of an Aberdeen community centre has warned parents they need to support its activities, after it emerged none of them had bought tickets for a fundraising event.

Inchgarth Community Centre is due to host a fundraiser for its children’s youth club on Saturday September 28.

However, although the event has been promoted by email and on social media, and despite 384 parents being registered to the club, none have bought tickets.

Community centre manager Paul O’Connor warned that if 150 tickets are not sold by Wednesday the event will have to be cancelled.

And, he added, unless the club receives more support, it will be forced to start charging between £1 and £2 per session to cover costs.

It currently costs up to £20,000 a year to run the youth club on Friday afternoons because of staffing, equipment and entertainment costs.

Paul said: “We have been promoting this essential fundraiser for the last few months now, by email to all parents numerous times and regularly on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, zero parents from 384 registered to the Friday club have bought a ticket.

“Moving forward, as the Friday club costs between £17,000-£20,000 a year to provide the staffing, activities, food, entertainment and equipment, it looks almost certain that there will be a charge to attend every week from January 2020.

“This fee will range from £1-£2 per child every week, where that income will help us subsidise the finances needed to provide such a unique and excellent club.

“This is the last thing we wanted to do but it seems we will have no other choice.

“The youth club is just one of 150 sessions of activity at Inchgarth, and not only is our centre unique, but our Friday club is not available anywhere else in the city to the level of opportunities the children receive.

“We know everyone agrees that it’s fantastic, and the kids simply love their Friday club, but we are getting no support.”

Tickets for the fundraiser, which will be held from 7.30pm until 12.30am on September 28, cost £20 per person and include a disco and food.

There will also be a bar on the night along with a live band.