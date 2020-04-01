Plea to help Aberdeen farm feed animals during lockdown

An Aberdeen farm is asking for donations to keep its animals fed during lockdown.

Wynford Farm Park in Aberdeen keeps 600 creatures on site and all require specialist food.

Owner George Hogg, 65, has set up a JustGiving page to help with the cost of their fodder, raising more than £165.

He said: “The support itself is huge and it’s nice to know people care.

“The animals are always the priority and you feed the animals before you feed yourself.”

Everything from Highland cows to sheep, birds, mini horses and donkeys make their home at the farm.

With a cafe and play areas, it is a popular day out for families, and George said he is looking forward to reopening.

He added: “It’s quite a different place when you don’t hear kids laughing and playing.”

To donate visit bit.ly/2R0MFJ5