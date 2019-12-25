Plea to donate unwanted gifts to Original 106 Christmas appeal

Instead of letting unwanted Christmas gifts of deodorant sets, shower gel and other toiletries go to waste, an Aberdeen charity wants people to donate them.

CFINE has appealed for more non-food items to be handed in so they can be given to those in need.

Products including shaving foam, toothbrushes and toothpaste are also being collected.

With Original 106’s Christmas Appeal, backed by the Evening Express and in aid of CFINE, well under way, it is hoped that generous donators supply essential items other than food.

Fiona Rae, deputy chief executive of CFINE, described the importance of toiletries to the foodbank.

She said: “Toiletries are a necessity for people, individuals and families and it is not just food people need – we all need to clean our teeth, to wash and to shower.

“These items are classed sometimes by people on low incomes as luxuries, so the more we can offer alongside food, such as toiletries, along with household cleaning items etc, is vital to everybody’s everyday life.

“We find that a lot of men come in and ask for razors, deodorant and shower gel, so we really need a variety of items donated.”

Donations handed in to CFINE help those battling poverty throughout Aberdeen and the north-east, with toiletries vital in giving them some dignity. Bags of these products are handed out alongside food parcels, with individuals able to choose what items they need.

Fiona added: “When people hear foodbank, they always think food, but now there is a wider variety of products coming through the door as more people become aware of the service we offer.

“No one should be short of these items.”

Donations should be made to Original 106’s offices at Marischal Square, Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday and Sundays, 9am to 4pm.

Meanwhile, cadets at the 875 Westhill squadron have done their bit for the appeal, collecting food and toiletries for those in need.

Flight Lieutenant Stewart Norris said: “We try to get them involved in some sort of community engagement or event, and when the Original 106 appeal came up, I thought it would be a good idea.

“Within a period of two weeks, they managed to amass 18 carrier bags and two boxes of food and other items for the appeal.

“They came in with their own donations, some of them took it as a challenge to see how much they could buy with a certain amount of money. It’s the first time we’ve done it.”

Original 106FM presenter Martin Ingram praised the squadron for their generosity and said the north-east’s people never let them down.

He said: “These cadets from Westhill have gone above and beyond. They’ve really rallied to the cause and they’ve fully understood that there is need.

“They’ve done an amazing job with a huge donation to the appeal.”