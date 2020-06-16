Plea to council over plans to change north-east town centre road layout

Businesses in a north-east town are “up in arms” over council plans to change road layouts to help residents maintain social distancing in town centres.

The local authority applied for a £310,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People scheme, which will allow it to carry out the temporary works in Petehead in a bid to keep people safe from Covid-19.

The funding will cover the entire cost of temporary projects, helping to provide safe walking and cycling areas during the pandemic.

Priority is being given to town centres in Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead and Stonehaven – where various road closures, pavement widening schemes and more are proposed.

Now, Muhammad Adrees, who runs Phonetech in Peterhead, has started a petition urging the council not to close the town’s roads.

And almost 2,000 people have signed the petition so far.

Cars could be banned from Market Street, Thistle Street, Queen Street, Chapel Street, Back Street, Prince Street and Broad Street if the roads are closed under the plans.

He said: “If they close all the roads here it will have a knock on effect on every type of business in the town.

“We know from the past that if the town centre is not easily accessible there will be less footfall and that will result in more empty shops.

“Subsequently, we could lose the business.

“I know that it is a worrying time for everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic, but if the council decide to close Queen Street off it will kill the town centre.”

Fiona Chalmers, who owns Bon Bon sweet shop on Queen Street, said businesses in the town are “really worried” about the plans.

She said: “We’re all up in arms about it here. Trade is one concern, but a lot of the people who visit the town centre just want to visit the shops, park outside, and nip in and out.

“They previously closed off the street for about five weeks around two years ago to re-do the pavements, and most people’s takings were down by half.

“It’s the worst news for shops and we’re all really worried about it.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Webster, who is the director of Webster’s Pharmacy, which is also based on Queen Street, said: “Generally speaking, people come here in their cars to do errands or to pick up prescriptions for example and they go back up the road.

“There’s no parking and people go round two or three times before they find a car park space.

“Websters Pharmacy used to be one of the busiest pharmacies in the town, but it isn’t anymore because people can’t get parked.

“The pharmacies outside of the city centre are getting busier, and we are getting quieter.

“Most of our prescriptions are done by delivery, so our vans are going back and forth all the time.

“If you close off the town centre roads it will be even more dead than it is now.”

Council teams will continue to monitor the measures put in place and will adjust them accordingly as the lockdown restrictions are relaxed further.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “First and foremost, these temporary measures are being designed to help protect public health and support physical distancing, particularly where there are space constraints in our town centres.

“They are being applied to ensure that there is sufficient space to allow people to queue outside shops and at bus stops while maintaining safe passage by pedestrians with appropriate physical distancing.

“Feedback from our communities and businesses will, of course, be taken into consideration in the development of these proposals which will be kept under constant review as the easing out of lockdown progresses.

“The temporary infrastructure is designed to be flexible to allow changes to be made to the proposals as guidance is updated or due to more local changes in our town centres.”

The Peterhead business petition is available here https://bit.ly/30JPEv3