North-east MP plea over hydrogen power

A north-east MP has raised questions over future moves to hydrogen-based energy.

Gordon MP Colin Clark said future energy production will rely on hydrogen sources to fuel powerplants and cars.

In Parliament, he asked the UK’s Science Minister Chris Skidmore about the Government’s plans to support moves from natural gas towards a hydrogen-powered model.

Mr Skidmore said: “Hydrogen is a really interesting source of energy and we need to explore it further.

“If we are going to be able to make a real difference worldwide, it will be by innovating in this country – innovating in areas such as hydrogen from where we can make a far greater impact across the world.”

Mr Clark added: “The oil and gas sector is vital to my constituency. It supports 120,000 jobs. It is time to acknowledge the benefit of natural gas in the production of fuels for the future.”