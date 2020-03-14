Plea from north-east businesses for urgent rates relief

The Scottish Government needs to act quickly and offer north-east businesses support packages, according to local organisations.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has called on Holyrood to give organisations a comprehensive package of rates supports – including the temporary suspension of business rates for sectors at risk of massive disruption.

Shane Taylor, research and policy manager at AGCC, said: “Chambers welcomed the Covid-19 business support package put forward in the UK Budget.

“These include the ability to reclaim statutory sick pay for SMEs, the additional lending support available through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Scheme and the scaled-up level of support offered through HMRC’s Time to Pay initiative.

“Given the devolved nature of taxes such as business rates, it’s critically important that once the Scottish Government has clear sight of the funding implications of the support package announced at the UK Budget, they act decisively to ensure that this flows to firms here in the north-east.

“Our colleagues at the Scottish Chambers of Commerce have conveyed the need for a comprehensive package of rates support, including the consideration of the temporary suspension of rates for sectors such as hospitality.

“In addition, the chief executives of Aberdeen and Grampian, Glasgow and Edinburgh chambers of commerce have written jointly to the cabinet secretary for finance to urge for certainty on these measures.

“The fact that business rates are already a significant burden for firms in our region makes it all the more important that government acts with urgency.

“Businesses should do what they can to take pragmatic steps to support their own resilience, including reviewing their internal communications to staff.”

Meanwhile, Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The level of pressure on the high street is well documented and Aberdeen is no different from this.

“Many of our businesses in the city centre report significant challenges, not least with business rates and this has recently been compounded by restrictions and uncertainties with Covid-19, making it a very difficult trading environment indeed.

“With all that in mind, there has never been a time when our businesses in Aberdeen city centre and across Scotland have more needed reassurance and clarity from Scottish Government on what tangible support will be put in place, with consideration to a further business rates relief scheme that eases some of the burden on all those paying.”