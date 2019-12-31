Plea for safe injecting rooms to get go ahead

The boss of an Aberdeen charity that helps people battling addictions says safe injection rooms would bring huge benefits to the city.

Dermot Craig, community development manager at Aberdeen In Recovery, believes the facilities can kickstart people’s journeys towards getting clean.

The Scottish Government wants to introduce the rooms but needs the approval of the UK Government.

Under current legislation, the sites, which aim to prevent drug-related deaths and reduce HIV infection, would be illegal and people using them would face being arrested. But they have been deemed a success in countries such as Denmark.

Dermot believes the facilities can keep people safe as well as providing an opportunity for support.

He said: “I think it would be a measure, especially in harm reduction, that would be very beneficial.

“It would have huge benefits and would be a very important addition to the services that already exist.

“An awful lot of the problems with substance use is the environment people are injecting in.

“If there was a clean environment where people could access help and clean equipment it would mean they were using as safely as possible.

“There is also a little window of opportunity where conversations can be started. It could set people on the road to recovery.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman said: “Charities like Aberdeen In Recovery and Drugs Action have an immense amount of experience and expertise in supporting individuals.

“I believe all policy makers should recognise and respect that rather than simply reacting with a kneejerk rejection of their position.”

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: “The Government has no plans to introduce drug consumption rooms in the UK.

“Illegal drugs devastate lives and communities and those who sell drugs should fear the full consequences of the law.

“We are concerned about the rate of drug deaths in Scotland and will continue to work together with the Scottish Government to tackle the problem of drug misuse and drug-related harm.”