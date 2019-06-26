Plea for north-east residents to look out for at risk children during school holidays

The public are being encouraged to look out for north-east children at risk during the school holidays.

As Aberdeen schools prepare to ring the end of term bell for the holidays, a child protection organisation is urging everyone to be extra observant to help protect vulnerable children while school’s out for summer.

Child Protection Committees Scotland, a nationwide grouping of child protection professionals, hopes that members of the public will keep their eyes open and play a part to keep children safe during the summer break.

Jennifer Stewart, convener of the public protection committee at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The safety of our children and young people is paramount.

“The summer holiday should be a time of fun and enjoyment for all children.

“As a mother I understand completely that parents want to feel reassured when their child goes out to play.

“This is why we are again playing an integral role in the Eyes Open campaign during the summer holidays, so everyone can play their part to make sure that children can make the most of the summer, safe from harm.”

CPC Scotland chairman Alan Small said signs a child might be at risk could include being alone and unsupervised, being out and about at all times of day or night or even going into known “party” flats in a community.

He added: “A vulnerable child might be very dirty, persistently hungry, or have parents who are drunk in charge of them.”

If anyone is worried about the safety of a child in Aberdeen, they should call the Joint Child Protection Team on 01224 306877, emergency out of hours 0800 731 5520, or Police Scotland on 101.