Plea for north-east pupils to stay safe when cycling to school in winter

North-east pupils who cycle to and from school are being urged to focus on safety throughout the remainder of winter.

Aberdeenshire Council reminded pupils to be safe after reports of pupils riding to school without appropriate lights or cycle helmets.

It is illegal not to have lights on bikes if cycling in the hours of darkness.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the education and children’s services committee, said: “We must stress that when riding at night, the law states you must always use a working white front light and red backlight.

“Sadly, we have heard of instances when pupils have been attending school – some on new bikes they received at Christmas – without the appropriate lights.

“Similarly, some children are also cycling without a helmet, and I would urge parents to ensure their children are suitably equipped to go out cycling safely.”