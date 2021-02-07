Plea for help as north-east rifle range ‘destroyed’ by firebugs

A north-east rifle club has had its firing points and storage sheds “burnt to the ground” in what is thought to have been a deliberate attack.

Firebugs set about destroying property at Kemnay Small Bore Rifle Club on Friday evening.

Members have been left “devastated” and “struggling to understand” why they were targeted.

The club is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact police, using crime reference 2692 of February 5.

Despite being among the nation’s smallest such groups, with only a handful of members, Kemnay overcame the odds in 2019 to be named UK champion.

A spokesman said: “We are asking for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

“Our concern is that if they continue to set fire to property someone may get hurt, or worse.”