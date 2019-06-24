Playtime as new toy shop opens in Aberdeen shopping centre

One of the UK’s largest independent toy retailers has opened its latest store in the heart of Aberdeen.

Toytown held a grand opening for its new branch in the Trinity Centre on Union Street on Saturday.

Centre manager Linda Stewart said she was delighted to welcome the firm to the centre, in the old Argos unit.

She said: “Welcoming a major retailer such as Toytown is great news for the centre as it’ll increase our variety of offers and for the city as a toy shop is much needed, we were excited to welcome everyone down for their grand opening on Saturday.”

The store was first established in Belfast in 1980 and has grown from that single shop into a national organisation.