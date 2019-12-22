North-east playgroup drinks to 50 years of fun

A north-east playgroup has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a tea party.

Founding members, children and staff were invited along to Kintore Playgroup to celebrate on Monday.

The community-led organisation was started by a group of parents to give opportunities for families to meet and children to socialise.

The playgroup has been ranked consistently highly by the Care Inspectorate and has been cited as an example of best practice in supporting the development of Aberdeenshire Council’s Committee Handbook.

Manager Alison Murphy, from Inverurie, joined the playgroup team in 2000.

She said: “It’s the camaraderie and all the fun we have with the children that makes it such a special place to work. We have a really excellent team here and we make the best of every opportunity the evolution of early learning and childcare brings to us.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The playgroup is set to almost double the size of its outdoor play area next year.

This comes as a result of receiving a capital grant from Aberdeenshire Council as one of its funded providers of early learning and childcare.

Due to its popularity, the playgroup is now also offering extended early learning and childcare hours.

Parent and playgroup committee chairwoman Pauline Petrie added: “We are so lucky to have such an outstanding Kintore Playgroup team.

“As parents, those of us who take part in the committee (which helps to fundraise and keep this community-led group running) are constantly in awe of their determination to deliver such a well-respected, well-organised, kind and thoughtful setting for our children.”