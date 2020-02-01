Councillors challenge charity to help Aberdeen children play

A children’s charity has been tasked with helping Aberdeen children play.

Councillors attending a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee at the Town House voted to award a one-year contract to Aberlour.

It means the charity can continue providing a play development team as part of the Aberdeen City Play Policy and Strategy.

Approved in January 2018, the strategy makes a commitment to support all the city’s children and young people’s right to play, regardless of their needs, background or ability.

Aberlour hosts the Aberdeen Play Forum and has delivered a number of successes so far.

These include the removal of the no ball games signs, carrying out free school holiday play sessions, outdoor play training to school staff, and more.