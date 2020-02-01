Councillors challenge charity to help Aberdeen children play

A children’s charity has been tasked with helping Aberdeen children play.
Councillors attending a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee at the Town House voted to award a one-year contract to Aberlour.
It means the charity can continue providing a play development team as part of the Aberdeen City Play Policy and Strategy.
Approved in January 2018, the strategy makes a commitment to support all the city’s children and young people’s right to play, regardless of their needs, background or ability.
Aberlour hosts the Aberdeen Play Forum and has delivered a number of successes so far.
These include the removal of the no ball games signs, carrying out free school holiday play sessions, outdoor play training to school staff, and more.