Councillors challenge charity to help Aberdeen children play

by Reporter
01/02/2020, 2:50 pm Updated: 01/02/2020, 2:50 pm
Aberdeen Town House
A children’s charity has been tasked with helping Aberdeen children play.

Councillors attending a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee at the Town House voted to award a one-year contract to Aberlour.

It means the charity can continue providing a play development team as part of the Aberdeen City Play Policy and Strategy.

Approved in January 2018, the strategy makes a commitment to support all the city’s children and young people’s right to play, regardless of their needs, background or ability.

Aberlour hosts the Aberdeen Play Forum and has delivered a number of successes so far.

These include the removal of the no ball games signs, carrying out free school holiday play sessions, outdoor play training to school staff, and more.

