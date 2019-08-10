Inspections of north-east bridges boosted by new equipment

Specialist equipment is being used to give council workers a unique perspective on north-east bridges.

Aberdeenshire Council’s maintenance team will be using an underbridge unit to let them get up close to the underside of the region’s crossings.

It means they will be to carry out work that would otherwise be very difficult or impossible to do.

The secure platform allows teams to be safely lowered over the side of the bridge to allow them to carry out detailed inspections.

Next week the unit will be used at six bridges in Aboyne, Banchory, Banff, Huntly and Stonehaven.

Traffic lights and short closures will be in operation for maintenance teams to access the crossings.

Infrastructure services committee (ISC) chairman Peter Argyle said the use of the platform will help inspectors carry out what can be a “tricky” task.

He said the unit would help pinpoint areas that need to be repaired.

Mr Argyle said: “It can be very tricky to do much more than a visual inspection of some of our bridges due to their height or location.

“This specialist unit will allow the team to get the access they need to conduct a full inspection of the structures, allowing them to determine if any maintenance or repairs are required and helping us to take early action if required.”

ISC vice-chairman John Cox said the inspections would help keep the region’s bridges safe.

He said: “It is important for us to regularly monitor our bridges network as many of them have been serving communities for decades or even hundreds of years.

“By proactively assessing their condition we can work to ensure they continue to serve motorists and pedestrians for years to come.

“The work has been planned to minimise disruption and we would thank everybody in advance for their patience.”

Traffic lights will be in operation at Banff Bridge from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday.

The A97 Bogie Bridge will have traffic lights from 9am to 11.30am on Tuesday and the C129s Gibston Bridge will be closed from 12.30-3pm.

On Wednesday, the Bridge O’ Ess, Aboyne, will be closed to traffic from 9.30-11.30am, traffic lights will also operate on Dee Bridge, Banchory from 12.30-2.30pm and the Glaslaw Bridge in Stonehaven will be closed from 3-5pm.