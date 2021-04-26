Plastic warning after 29-year-old sandwich wrapper uncovered in Cairngorms

A sandwich wrapper from nearly 30 years ago has been discovered on Deeside estate – renewing calls for walkers to be mindful of the impact plastic has on the environment.

The wrapper, which has a use by date of March 23 1992, was found beneath a stone on the Mar Lodge Estate in the Cairngorms.

It was discarded three years before the National Trust for Scotland even acquired the site in 1995.

The Mar Lodge itself was in the process of being rebuilt at the time, after it was destroyed in a devastating fire in March 1991.

A post on the estate’s Facebook page reads: “Found this sandwich wrapper under a rock today on the estate. Use by 23.3.92.

“Twenty-nine years later it is still sitting there intact.

“Plastic doesn’t biodegrade it stays in the landscape for a very long time.

“Mar Lodge Estate is a very special and beautiful place. Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access code when visiting Mar Lodge, act responsibly and take all litter home.”