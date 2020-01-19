Plaque unveiled to honour Aberdeen suffragette

A plaque has been unveiled in Aberdeen city centre to celebrate the life of a famed suffragette.

Dame Louisa Lumsden was a pioneer of education after becoming the first headmistress of St Leonards School in Fife and the first warden of University Hall in St Andrews.

In her home city of Aberdeen, she was the president of the local Suffrage Association.

Now she has been recognised with a plaque at their former branch office on 214 Union Street, which was installed yesterday.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar said: “The application to have this plaque installed was a part of the Rise Up Quines Festival programme which last year celebrated 100 years of some women winning the vote.

“It’s good to honour Louisa Lumsden as a well-respected and well-known local suffragist in the city who also campaigned peacefully with local women for women to win the vote.”

Early last year Aberdeen Women’s Alliance also unveiled a plaque dedicated to Caroline Phillips, who was the secretary of the local Suffragettes’ Women’s Social and Political Union, which was installed at 41 and a half Union Street.