Plaque to honour north-east war poet

A north-east town will celebrate the life of a famous war poet.

Mary Symon captured the grief and loss of the First World War in her Doric writing.

The work of the Dufftown-born poet will be celebrated in a trail unveiled as part of the Historic Environment Scotland Plaque Scheme.

At a special ceremony at the Dufftown Town Clock, the plaque was unveiled as representatives from the local community looked on, including MSP Richard Lochead and MP Douglas Ross.

Neil McLennan, a senior lecturer in education at Aberdeen University, spearheaded the project.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “The War Poets Scotland Committee are most grateful to Historic Environment Scotland for this plaque in memory of Mary Symon.

“It ensures her words are shared publicly for many to see in the years to come. She was not only a fine poet but one who captured the hidden loss.”