Plaque praising restoration work to be hung at north-east train station

A commemorative plaque is to be installed at a north-east railway station.

Ballater Old Royal Station was restored by Aberdeenshire Council after a devastating fire in May 2015, and reopened in August 2018.

The B-listed station was historically used by the Royal Family on their way to Balmoral.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Evening Express reported last month how the local authority had received the South Eastern Commercial Restoration Award at the National Rail Heritage Awards from Princess Anne.

The plaque, which will be installed at the restored station, was presented to councillors at the business services committee meeting.

Judges who visited the station last summer described the £4.2 million reconstruction of the building as “most praiseworthy” and singled out the council’s determination to see the works completed to a high level.