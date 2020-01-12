Plans would see former GP surgery converted to day care centre

Plans for been lodged to convert a former north-east GP surgery into a day care centre.

The Banff and Gamrie practice in Gardenstown closed its doors in 2016 and has lain vacant ever since.

Health bosses shut the facility after failing to attract a new doctor to the Gamrie Brae site.

All patients were then transferred to doctors at the Macduff Medical Practice

Now proposals have been drawn up to give the building a new future as a day care centre for children.

Drawings which form part of the planning application submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show the former consultation rooms would be care spaces.

There would also be an early learning, breakfast club and access ramp.

Banff-based architect Michael Ritchie has submitted the plans on behalf of a group called the day care centre committee.