Plans unveiled to twin north-east town with Canadian namesake

Ambitious plans have been unveiled to twin a north-east seaside town with its Canadian namesake.

Banff businessman Des Cheyne hopes a twinning arrangement can be agreed between the two towns.

He is working with Banff Springs Hotel owner Ken West on the idea and has asked a town councillor to help out.

Des, who runs the Spotty Bag Shop at Banff, hopes to create a formal link between the Aberdeenshire town and the Canadian version in the western province of Alberta.

He is hopeful it can boost tourism in the north-east.

Des said: “It was around two years ago when I first thought of it and we want to see if there’s any mileage in it.

“Kenneth and I want to get it going and see if we can marry-up the two towns.

“We feel it is important to capitalise on this and it would create international links. The next step is speaking to the chamber of commerce in Canada to get things started.”

Banff councillor Glen Reynolds hopes a formal agreement between the two locations thousands of mile apart can be arranged.

He said there were already links from the past between Scotland and Canada. Glen said: “There has been a connection historically.

“They were linked through emigration from the north-east of Scotland to Canada in the 19th Century and this is an opportunity to explore that.

“I noticed again recently that the Banff Springs Hotel has a large framed photograph of a beautiful hotel in Banff, Canada, on their reception wall.”

Glen feels the idea could also help with the ongoing regeneration efforts taking place in the Aberdeenshire town and he has also urged officials at Aberdeenshire Council to contact the chamber of commerce in Banff, Canada.

A local authority spokesman said: “We can confirm we’ve been approached to support community efforts to explore a potential twinning arrangement with Banff, Canada, and will follow progress with interest.”