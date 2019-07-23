Plans unveiled to divide former Aberdeen bookshop

Plans have been unveiled to divide a former Aberdeen bookshop.

Waterstones moved out of the Trinity Centre last year after agreeing a decade-long lease with the Bon Accord centre.

It had long been a feature of Union Street and the unit was previously occupied by another book store, Ottakars, before closing in May 2018.

Drawings submitted alongside the proposals show the unit would be split in two by a dividing wall.

The doors at the former Waterstones store would be retained, with a new hoarding being added so the potential new occupants can add their own shop doors.

Glasgow-based architects MacKinnon and Company have submitted proposals on behalf of the Trinity Centre.

Speaking at the time, Waterstones bookshop manager Iain Dench said: “To be part of the Bon Accord Centre’s ambitious redevelopment is an exciting prospect and we are looking forward to making the most of all the opportunities this will bring for our new bookshop and cafe.

“We are working with local bakeries to champion the best of local produce and we have found what we think are the finest butteries in town.”