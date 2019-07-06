Plans unveiled to build new ‘much-needed’ care home on land next to Aberdeen hotel

Plans have been lodged to build a care home on land next to a five-star hotel.

A joint application has been lodged by care provider Meallmore and the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa to develop a 65-bed care home on unused land next to the hotel and the International School on North Deeside Road.

The development, which the applicants say will be screened by trees, will have no impact on the hotel which will continue to operate as normal.

If successful, the proposed development will provide a range of first-class accommodation and facilities for older people, including a private cinema, a hair and beauty salon, cafe, lounges and dining areas.

The applicants say the new proposals will benefit the local community by providing “much needed” care facilities as well as a range of job opportunities.

Michael Gillespie, property director for Meallmore, said: “We’ve worked closely with the Spence family, which owns the hotel, and our design team on plans to sensitively develop the unused site with a care home of the highest standards. We look forward to progressing our application.”

Welcoming the application, Marcliffe Hotel owner Stewart Spence, who has worked in the city’s hotel industry since 1962, said: “We believe this application offers the best use for this unused site which sits away from the hotel – at present, it is just an overgrown piece of land.

“The plans are designed to complement the hotel and will also ensure that our existing walled garden is maintained for the enjoyment of the residents.

“The operation of the hotel will not be impacted.”

The design team was led by architects at Halliday Fraser Munro, who have worked carefully to design the building to work with the existing land while minimising the impact on trees.

If successful, Meallmore aims to open the new care home in autumn 2021.