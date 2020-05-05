Plans to upgrade north-east sports pitches to be discussed

Further plans to improve sports pitches in the north-east are to be discussed today.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which is part of the local authority, has been outlining its new open space strategy, which will see pitches and green spaces across the region improved.

Decisions have already been made on the areas for Buchan, Formartine and Kincardine and Mearns.

Plans are to be discussed at today’s meeting of the Marr area committee, which covers Aboyne, Alford, Banchory, Huntly and their surrounding areas.

More than £3 million could be invested into the Marr area if councillors back the proposals.

A total of £3,125,000 has been identified in estimated costs, with more to be identified at a later date.

In Aboyne and surrounding area, the report outlines investigating options to upgrade the pavilion at Tarland and the changing pavilion at Aboyne, as well as establishing a pitch in the area to be used for competitive sports.

Alford and its districts could see £1m allocated to develop the outdoor adventure offer at the Sir Arthur Grant Centre and Alford Ski Centre, as well as improvements to the existing grass pitches at the new school campus, and establishing new competitive sports pitches to improve football capacity.

In Banchory, £1.2m has been identified to investigate options for an all-weather pitch provision as well as a changing pavilion to increase training and matchplay capacity for rugby and football, and £30,000 to consider adapting the existing surface at Hill of Banchory School to a football compliant one.

Meanwhile, in Huntly, a number of options are to be considered such as £450,000 – much of which will be externally funded through developer obligations – to look at a replacement all-weather pitch at Christie Park, and £400,000 to develop adventure sports opportunities in the area at the Nordic and Outdoor Centre.

A report prepared by Tim Stephen, service manager for facilities and funding, which will be heard by councillors, said: “Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) has been overseeing a project to maximize the access to outdoor spaces, for the benefit of health and wellbeing, and to look at improving the ability of organised sports clubs to access grass and synthetic pitch facilities.

“This report helps deliver council priority five – encourage active lifestyles and promote wellbeing with a focus on obesity and mental health.

“This report is also integral to the delivery of the 10-year sport and physical activity strategy – specifically objective one – ‘health and wellbeing’.”

Councillors of the Marr area committee will meet online today via Skype to discuss the proposals.

Following this, engagement will be made with other committees before being brought before councillors in September.