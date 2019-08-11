Plans to upgrade north-east skatepark

A skate-a-thon has been organised to raise money for the revamp of a popular park.

Fundraising efforts have been ongoing for several years to carry out the refurbishment of Keith Skatepark.

Locals hope to buy a half pipe for BMX bikes and a section for beginner bikers and skateboarders to practice on.

The event will take place next Saturday and skateboarders will take to the ramps from noon.

Nicola Paton-Cruickshank, secretary for campaign group Kerb, said: “The skate park is well used and a couple of years ago we noticed that a lot of the ramps needed an upgrade.

“We have raised more than £100,000 so far and I think we will need about £40,000 to finish it off.”

Those who are not sponsored by local businesses can donate £5 to take part.