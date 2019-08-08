Plans to upgrade north-east shopping centre

Plans have been lodged to upgrade a north-east shopping centre.

Orchard Street Investment Management LLP has applied for permission to revamp Westhill Shopping Centre on the town’s Old Skene Road in what has been described as a “significant investment”.

Edinburgh-based firm Montagu Evans put forward the proposals for the project.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The development would include a refurbishment of the shopping centre, the removal of its existing canopies and the creation of new signage.

Documents submitted alongside the blueprints for the transformation said: “The proposals represent further significant investment in the shopping centre following the recent works associated with the development of new retail space.”