Plans to upgrade community hall in north-east village

A north-east village could be given a new lease of life after plans to extend it were lodged.

Tarves Kirk Session has applied for permission to alter the youth hall on Kirk Brae.

Drawings submitted alongside the application show there would be an extension at the building’s vestibule and changes to the layout.

There would also be a new storage area.

As part of the planning process people are being urged to comment on the proposals and a deadline of October 8 has been set for this.

Documents alongside the application said: “An application has been

made to Aberdeenshire Council for a proposal which affects the character or setting of aListed Building or Conservation Area.”

Anyone hoping to comment can do so via the Aberdeenshire Council website.