Plans to upgrade CCTV network in north-east town

Plans have been lodged to upgrade the security camera network in a north-east town.

The Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group has applied for permission to set up six new cameras in the town centre.

Three of the dome-style cameras would be based on Broad Street with the others at Garden’s pharmacy on Mid Street, Fraserburgh bus station and at the Old Parish Church on Barrasgate Road.

Two of the cameras would be placed on poles and Aberdeen Technical Services Ltd have been selected to carry out the work.

The Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group was given a £60,000 grant by Aberdeenshire Council last year to upgrade the “ageing” camera network. To secure the funds they needed to raise £10,000 themselves.

It is hoped the upgrade can help tackle antisocial behaviour and improve safety.